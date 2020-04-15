WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'They Are Undermining Int'l Cooperation': China Concerned by US Freeze to WHO Funds Amid Pandemic

People wearing face masks walk inside a subway train during morning rush hour in Beijing, as the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the country, China April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

People wearing face masks walk inside a subway train during morning rush hour in Beijing, as the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the country, China April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

American taxpayers provide between $400 million and $500 million per year to the WHO, in contrast, China contributes roughly USD40 million a year and even less, Donald Trump said.

  • Agencies Beijing
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 2:18 PM IST
Share this:

China said Wednesday it was "seriously concerned" about the US decision to suspend funding for the World Health Organization, and urged Washington to fulfill its obligations during the coronavirus crisis.

"This US decision will weaken WHO's capacities and undermine the international cooperation against the epidemic," Chinese official Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing, a day after US President Donald Trump accused the Geneva-based body of putting political correctness above life-saving measures.

Trump had previously told reporters -- "Today I am instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus. Everybody knows what has gone on there."

The Trump administration has accused WHO of taking side with China in the coronavirus outbreak that has brought America's economy to a standstill.

American taxpayers provide between USD400 million and USD500 million per year to the WHO, in contrast, China contributes roughly USD40 million a year and even less, he said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,756

    +484*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,439

    +624*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,305

    +116*  

  • Total DEATHS

    377

    +24*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,394,583

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,013,935

    +16,075

  • Cured/Discharged

    491,421

     

  • Total DEATHS

    127,587

    +987
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres