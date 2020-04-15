'They Are Undermining Int'l Cooperation': China Concerned by US Freeze to WHO Funds Amid Pandemic

China said Wednesday it was "seriously concerned" about the US decision to suspend funding for the World Health Organization, and urged Washington to fulfill its obligations during the coronavirus crisis.

"This US decision will weaken WHO's capacities and undermine the international cooperation against the epidemic," Chinese official Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing, a day after US President Donald Trump accused the Geneva-based body of putting political correctness above life-saving measures.

Trump had previously told reporters -- "Today I am instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus. Everybody knows what has gone on there."

The Trump administration has accused WHO of taking side with China in the coronavirus outbreak that has brought America's economy to a standstill.

American taxpayers provide between USD400 million and USD500 million per year to the WHO, in contrast, China contributes roughly USD40 million a year and even less, he said.