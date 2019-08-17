'They Don't Protect Me...': Hundreds of Mexican Women Protest Police Rape of Teenager
The protesters also sprayed graffiti on the capital's Independence Monument, adorning the base of the stone edifice with the slogan 'damned pigs!'
Women demonstrate at the "They Don't Protect Me, They Rape Me" protest to demand justice for two teenage girls that local media reported were apparently raped by policemen, in Monterrey, Mexico August 16, 2019. REUTERS.
Mexico City: Hundreds of women demanding protection from Mexico City's police force took to the streets Friday after a number of high-profile sexual assault cases involving serving officers.
To shouts of "I do believe you!" and "My friends protect me, you don't," the initially peaceful rally ended with some participants lighting a fire on the second floor of a police building and vandalising a bus station.
The protesters also sprayed graffiti on the capital's Independence Monument, adorning the base of the stone edifice with the slogan "damned pigs!"
Two reports of attacks on women this month have sparked outrage and bitter recriminations against the city's police force, with protesters mobilising on social media through the hashtag #NoMeCuidanMeViolan, or "They don't protect me, they rape me."
A 17-year-old girl said four police officers assaulted her in a patrol car in the city's north.
An officer was accused of assaulting a 16-year-old in a museum just days later.
"I worry young women cannot go to school or return from a quiet party because someone will rape them, just because they can," said Melissa Ortiz, who attended the march.
The 40-year-old said there were few protections for women, especially when the men accused were the authorities "that should be protecting us."
The city has suspended six police officers as part of the investigation into the 17-year-old's alleged assault, but no arrests have been made.
The prosecution has also said there were inconsistencies with the teenager's account of the incident.
A man was arrested last week in connection with the alleged attack on the 16-year-old.
Violence against women, in the form of femicide, abuse, harassment and sexual assaults, has intensified in the country in recent years.
According to the United Nations, an average of nine women are murdered daily in Mexico.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New York Salon Plays Bobby’s Song Main Shayar Toh Nahin as Rishi Kapoor Gets Haircut, Watch Video
- Gay Penguin Parents Who Tried to Hatch Stone Get Presented With Real Egg
- Bajrang Punia to Get Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2019
- A New Microchip Gives Obese People Electric Shocks Each Time They Think About Food
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and Surface Book 2 Firmware Update Causing CPU Issues