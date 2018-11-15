English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'They Have Gone Absolutely Nuts': Trump Calls Russia Investigation 'Disgrace to Our Nation'
The president has frequently lashed out at the probe led by special counsel Robert Mueller into Moscow's interference in the 2016 US elections and whether there was collusion by the Trump campaign.
File photo of US President Donald Trump
Loading...
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday launched a fresh attack on the Russia investigation, branding it a "disgrace to our Nation" a week after he fired his attorney general, raising questions about the probe's future.
"They have found no collusion and have gone absolutely nuts. They are screaming and shouting at people, horribly threatening them to come up with the answers they want," Trump wrote on Twitter.
"They are a disgrace to our Nation and don't care how many lives (they) ruin." The president has frequently lashed out at the probe led by special counsel Robert Mueller into Moscow's interference in the 2016 US elections and whether there was collusion by the Trump campaign.
But his latest missive takes on new significance in the wake of his appointment of Matthew Whitaker, a past public critic of the probe, as acting attorney general replacing the sacked Jeff Sessions.
The move puts Whitaker, Sessions' former chief of staff, in charge of overseeing the Mueller probe.
On Wednesday, Republican Senator Jeff Flake, a critic of the president, and Democratic Senator Chris Coons attempted to introduced a measure to protect Mueller, but it was blocked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer has said that if Whitaker refuses to recuse himself from the probe, as Sessions had done, Democrats will seek to attach legislation protecting Mueller to a must-pass spending bill that will be up for consideration in the coming weeks.
"They have found no collusion and have gone absolutely nuts. They are screaming and shouting at people, horribly threatening them to come up with the answers they want," Trump wrote on Twitter.
"They are a disgrace to our Nation and don't care how many lives (they) ruin." The president has frequently lashed out at the probe led by special counsel Robert Mueller into Moscow's interference in the 2016 US elections and whether there was collusion by the Trump campaign.
But his latest missive takes on new significance in the wake of his appointment of Matthew Whitaker, a past public critic of the probe, as acting attorney general replacing the sacked Jeff Sessions.
The move puts Whitaker, Sessions' former chief of staff, in charge of overseeing the Mueller probe.
On Wednesday, Republican Senator Jeff Flake, a critic of the president, and Democratic Senator Chris Coons attempted to introduced a measure to protect Mueller, but it was blocked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer has said that if Whitaker refuses to recuse himself from the probe, as Sessions had done, Democrats will seek to attach legislation protecting Mueller to a must-pass spending bill that will be up for consideration in the coming weeks.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #ThisIsNotConsent: Women Are Tweeting Pictures of their Underwear, and you Should Pay Attention
- From His Exes to How He Told Parents About Neha Dhupia’s Pregnancy, Angad Bedi Bares It All
- Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Market in Q3, But Phone Prices Will Continue to Rise: IDC
- Probe Panel Investigating Sexual Harassment Charges Against BCCI Johri Granted Extension
- The Increasing Prices of iPhones, And Competition From Chinese Phone Companies: Analysis
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...