They Said It: Leaders At The Virtual UN, In Their Own Words

In this photo provided by the United Nations, Wilfred Elrington, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Belize, speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at UN headquarters in New York. (Rick Bajornas/UN Photo via AP)

Lots of leaders saying lots of things about lots of topics topics that matter to them, to their regions, to the world.

Thats what the speechmaking at the U.N. General Assembly invariably produces each year. And each year, certain enormous topics and certain louder voices dominate.

Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and spotlights some thoughts you might not have heard the voices of leaders speaking at the first all-virtual U.N. General Assembly leaders meeting who might not have captured the headlines and the airtime on Saturday, the fifth day of the 2020 debate.

___

Never in the history of mankind have we had so many opportunities to do what we want.

NAYIB BUKELE, president of El Salvador

___

There will be no vaccine against climate change.

CRAIG HAWKE, New Zealand’s U.N. ambassador

___

We are stronger together than apart. This notion is evident to a small state like Iceland.

GULAUGUR R RARSON, Iceland’s minister for foreign affairs and development

___

The U.N. still presents the best hope for humanity.

ABDULLA SHAHID, minister of foreign affairs for the Maldives

___

2020 is humanitys defining moment.

WILFRED P. ELRINGTON, minister of foreign affairs for Belize

