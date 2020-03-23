English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
‘They Should Have Told Us’: Trump Says 'Little Upset With China' Over Coronavirus

File photo of US President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence.

The US President ordered emergency medical stations for hotspots as hospitals scrambled to find ventilators.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 23, 2020, 8:12 AM IST
Washington: US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he is "upset" with China over a lack of cooperation and information early on in the coronavirus crisis. "They should have told us about this," Trump told a regular press conference at the White House.


"I'm a little upset with China. I'll be honest with you..., as much as I like President Xi and as much as I respect the country and admire the country," he said.


Trump ordered emergency medical stations for hotspots, hospitals scrambled to find ventilators, and a trillion-dollar proposal to rescue America's reeling economy crashed to defeat.

