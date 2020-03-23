‘They Should Have Told Us’: Trump Says 'Little Upset With China' Over Coronavirus

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he is "upset" with China over a lack of cooperation and information early on in the coronavirus crisis. "They should have told us about this," Trump told a regular press conference at the White House.







"I'm a little upset with China. I'll be honest with you..., as much as I like President Xi and as much as I respect the country and admire the country," he said.







Trump ordered emergency medical stations for hotspots, hospitals scrambled to find ventilators, and a trillion-dollar proposal to rescue America's reeling economy crashed to defeat.