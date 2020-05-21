'They Want to Rip off US': Trump Says China Running Disinformation Campaign to Make Joe Biden President

United States President Donald Trump has slammed what he calls "China's massive disinformation campaign", alleging that the country wants to have Democrat candidate Joe Biden win the US Presidential election this year.

"China is on a massive disinformation campaign because they are desperate to have Sleepy Joe Biden win the presidential race so they can continue to rip-off the United States, as they have done for decades, until I came along!," said Trump in a tweet.

He said China's spokesperson spoke stupidly on the Asian country's behalf, in an attempt to deflect the "pain and carnage" he alleges China has spread throughout the world.

"Spokesman speaks stupidly on behalf of China, trying desperately to deflect the pain and carnage that their country spread throughout the world. Its disinformation and propaganda attack on the United States and Europe is a disgrace," he tweeted.

"It all comes from the top," he further tweeted, and said that they (China) could have stopped the "plague" but did not.

Beyond its hard-hitting rhetoric against China over its handling of the coronavirus, the White House on Wednesday issued a broad-scale attack on Beijing's predatory economic policies, military buildup, disinformation campaigns and human rights violations.

The 20-page report does not signal a shift in U.S. policy, according to a senior administration official, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the report and spoke only on condition of anonymity, but it expands on Trump's get-tough rhetoric that he hopes will resonate with voters angry about China's handling of the disease outbreak that has left tens of millions of Americans out of work.