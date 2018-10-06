English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thieves Strike Lankan Envoy's House in Pakistan; Make off With Bathroom Taps, Lamps
The value of the stolen lamps and bathroom fittings is estimated to be Rs 70,000.
Photo for representation only.
Islamabad: In a major security lapse, some unidentified persons stole some lamps and taps worth about Rs 70,000 from the high-security residence of the Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan, a media report said on Saturday.
An official of the Sri Lanka's High Commission here filed a complaint with the police, stating that thieves have stolen brass lamps and bathroom taps from the high commissioner's residence, The Express Tribune reported.
The value of the stolen lamps and bathroom fittings is estimated to be Rs 70,000, it said.
Although the value of the stolen goods was not high, the fact that intruders managed to enter and exit the residence of an envoy was shocking to the security officials who have launched an investigation to nab the culprits, the report added
