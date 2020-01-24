'Things will Change But...': EU Chiefs Sign Brexit Deal Ahead of Key Parliamentary Vote
With Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel's formal endorsement, the text will now go to the European Parliament on January 29 for ratification.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Brussels: Brussels' two top officials, the presidents of the European Commission and the European Council, signed off on Britain's EU divorce agreement Friday.
With Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel's formal endorsement, the text will now go to the European Parliament on January 29 for ratification.
Then, on Thursday next week, diplomats from the EU member states will approve the deal in writing, ensuring Britain's orderly departure at midnight on January 31.
"Charles Michel and I have just signed the Agreement on the Withdrawal of the UK from the EU, opening the way for its ratification by the European Parliament," Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen tweeted.
In a separate tweet, Michel said: "Things will inevitably change but our friendship will remain. We start a new chapter as partners and allies."
And he added, in French: "I'm keen to write this new page together." Official photographs of the official signing ceremony, conducted before dawn in the European Council's headquarters in
Brussels, showed chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier looking on.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Bal Thackeray: Maharashtra’s Charismatic Demagogue | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020
Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019
How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020
Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019
Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Disha Patani Slept While Aditya Roy Kapur Couldn't Stop Talking During Malang Promotions
- Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala, Mahira Sharma Advise Paras Chhabra on Relationship with Akanksha Puri
- Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes: This Realtime Map Tracks Spread of Virus Around The World
- TikTok Videos Will be Even Cooler Now; App Set to Get a Bunch of New Music
- Here’s How ISRO’s Astronauts are Preparing for India’s First Manned Spaceflight