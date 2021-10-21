CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#T20WorldCup#BiggBoss15#Coronavirus#AryanKhan#DrugBust
Home » News » World » Third Dose of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine 95.6% Effective: Study
1-MIN READ

Third Dose of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine 95.6% Effective: Study

The Pfizer/BioNTech jab is 95.6 percent effective against symptomatic infection, according to a study by the makers. (Image- PTI)

The Pfizer/BioNTech jab is 95.6 percent effective against symptomatic infection, according to a study by the makers. (Image- PTI)

The clinical phase three trial involved 10,000 participants 16 years of age and older.

A third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 developed by Pfizer/BioNTech is 95.6 per cent effective against symptomatic infection, according to a study by the makers published on Thursday.

The clinical phase three trial with “10,000 participants 16 years of age and older" showed “a relative vaccine efficacy of 95.6 percent against disease during a period when Delta was the prevalent strain", the companies said in a statement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 21, 2021, 17:33 IST