1-MIN READ

Third Man Detained for Questioning in Connection With Nice Attack, Says Source

People light candles outside the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice on October 30, 2020, a day after a knife attacker killed three people. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

The man, 33, was present during a police search late Friday at the home of a second man suspected of having been in contact with the attacker, a young Tunisian, the source said.

A third man has been detained for questioning in connection with the knife attack on a church in the southern French city of Nice which left three people dead, a legal source said Saturday.

"We are tyring to clarify what his role is in all this," the source added.


