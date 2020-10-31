Next Story
Third Man Detained for Questioning in Connection With Nice Attack, Says Source
People light candles outside the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice on October 30, 2020, a day after a knife attacker killed three people. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)
A third man has been detained for questioning in connection with the knife attack on a church in the southern French city of Nice which left three people dead, a legal source said Saturday.
The man, 33, was present during a police search late Friday at the home of a second man suspected of having been in contact with the attacker, a young Tunisian, the source said.
"We are tyring to clarify what his role is in all this," the source added.