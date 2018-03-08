English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Third Rape Case Filed Against Muslim Scholar Tariq Ramadan
The woman accused Ramadan of violent sexual assault on multiple occasions between early 2013 and June 2014, according to the filing seen by Reuters.
File photo of Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan. Image: Reuters
Paris: A 45-year-old woman filed a new rape case in France on Wednesday against Swiss academic Tariq Ramadan, the third against the Islamic studies professor, judicial sources said on Wednesday.
The woman accused Ramadan of violent sexual assault on multiple occasions between early 2013 and June 2014, according to the filing seen by Reuters.
Ramadan's lawyers were not immediately available for comment.
Ramadan was ordered last month to remain in custody in France and was notified that he was the target of a full investigation into rape allegations, which he denied.
Ramadan is a grandson of Hasan al-Banna, an Islamist thinker and activist who founded the Muslim Brotherhood. He enjoys a substantial following among young Muslims and has challenged French restrictions on wearing veils.
Also Watch
The woman accused Ramadan of violent sexual assault on multiple occasions between early 2013 and June 2014, according to the filing seen by Reuters.
Ramadan's lawyers were not immediately available for comment.
Ramadan was ordered last month to remain in custody in France and was notified that he was the target of a full investigation into rape allegations, which he denied.
Ramadan is a grandson of Hasan al-Banna, an Islamist thinker and activist who founded the Muslim Brotherhood. He enjoys a substantial following among young Muslims and has challenged French restrictions on wearing veils.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Monday 05 March , 2018 Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan Denies Relationship With Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Co-Star Nushrat Bharucha
- Minerva Punjab Edge Churchill Brothers to Clinch I-League Title in Thriller
- Karan Johar's Cryptic Tweets Hint at Insensitive Media Coverage of Sridevi's Demise, Irrfan Khan's Illness
- A New Day Is On The Horizon: How Women Are Rewriting Age-old Hollywood Narratives With Content and Conscience
- Samsung to Launch Cheaper 43-inch QLED Version of Frame TV