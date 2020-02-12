Pakistani Groom Caught Tying the Knot for the Third Time Thrashed by First Wife Who Gatecrashed His Reception

Karachi: A groom was thrashed by the family members of his first wife as he was discovered tying the knot for the third time. The incident took place in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area, a media report added.

The first wife, Madiha, along with her family members barged into the wedding reception venue and brutally thrashed the groom, identified as Rafiq.

The woman claimed Rafiq had secretly married for the second time without her consent and later apologised after she raised objections, promising to stay only with her.

However, according to Rafiq, he had divorced Madiha and did not need her consent to marry someone else. “It is my right to marry four women at the same time,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police asked both Madiha and Rafiq to approach court as it was a case of civil dispute. The police will register a case over the thrashing of Rafiq after a medical examination, the report added.