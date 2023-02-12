Pentagon Says 'No Object Found' After Unidentified Craft 'Detected' over Montana, Airspace Temporarily Shut

The Pentagon on Sunday clarified that no object was found over Montana after an unidentified craft was reported in US airspace bordering Canada.

“North American air defense detected a radar anomaly and sent fighter aircraft to investigate. Those aircraft did not identify any object to correlate to the radar hits," a statement from the North American Aerospace Defense Command and US Northern Command said.

The report of the unidentified object comes after US fighter jets shot down similar objects flying high over Alaska and Canada.

Montana’s Senator Jon Tester had also confirmed reports of the presence of an object in Montana air space and said that he is in close contact with senior defence officials.

“I am aware of the object in Montana air space and remain in close contact with senior DOD and Administration officials. I am closely monitoring the situation and am receiving regular updates. I will continue to demand answers for the American public,” he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the US government’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily shut the airspace around Montana.

“The FAA closed some airspace in Montana to support Department of Defense activities. The airspace has been reopened," a statement from the agency said.

Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale informed that the airspace was shut due to an object that could interfere with commercial air traffic.

A US fighter jet shot down an unidentified object over Canada on Saturday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he ordered the takedown of the object.

Earlier on Friday, the White House said that an air force fighter jet shot down an unidentified object flying over the US state of Alaska.

The White House said that the purpose or the origin of the new object was unclear but it was taken down because it was flying at 40,000 feet because of which it posed a threat to civil aviation.

The US said that suspected Chinese spy balloons like the one it shot down were part of a “fleet" that has spanned five continents, as NATO joined in voicing concern.

