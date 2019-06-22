13 Dead, 23 Injured after Building Collapses In Cambodia; Several Trapped in Debris
The Chinese-owned building collapsed with about 30 workers trapped inside the debris, Information Minister Khieu Kanharith said in a Facebook post.
A collapsed building at a construction site in Sihanoukville on June 22. (AFP)
Phnom Penh: Thirteen people were killed when an under-construction building in Cambodia collapsed early on Saturday, an official said, as rescuers struggled to reach missing workers feared trapped under a mountain of twisted steel and rubble.
The seven-storey steel and concrete structure in the coastal town of Sihanoukville, west of the capital Phnom Penh, was a Chinese-owned project.
At least 23 people were injured and many workers were still missing and feared trapped inside, according to the office of the spokesman for the local province of Preah Sihanouk.
"The steel structure has collapsed on itself and we don't dare move it," the spokesman Oar Saroeun told Reuters. "We can only wait and listen for any signs of life...
"We are afraid more of it will collapse on them.... We will work through the night to remove the steel."
A statement issued later on Saturday by Preah Sihanouk Province officials said 36 workers had been rescued from the debris. It was not clear how many more were missing.
Photos of the scene shared on social media showed groups of rescuers working their way through a crumpled heap of steel girders and concrete.
Preah Sihanouk province and its largest town, Sihanoukville, has seen a rush of investment in recent years from China, especially into the casino, property and tourism sectors.
Home to Cambodia's largest port and a Chinese Special Economic Zone connected to Beijing's Belt and Road initiative, the town is also undergoing a construction boom to serve those growing crowds of Chinese tourists and investors.
Police have detained four people, including three construction supervisors, for questioning in relation to the accident, according to a statement from the province.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shrenu Parikh Undergoes Stark Transformation as TV Show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna Takes Time Leap
- 2019 TVS Apache RR 310 First Ride Review: Small Changes, Big Difference
- Apple And Third Parties Cannot Access Your Health Data, Including Cycle Tracking For Women
- Tata Harrier vs MG Hector Spec Comparison - Dimensions, Features, Design, Video Review and More
- Video Shows People Looting Yoga Mats After Amit Shah's Programme on International Yoga Day
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s