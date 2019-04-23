Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

This Indian-origin Boy is UK's Youngest Accountant Who Has a Firm While at School

Sandhu, who has also created his own software to keep track of his clients' accounts, was the winner of the Tech Business of the Year prize at the Ultra Education Kids Business Awards a few years ago.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2019, 11:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
This Indian-origin Boy is UK's Youngest Accountant Who Has a Firm While at School
Ranveer Singh Sandhu, based in south London, has set himself a goal of becoming a millionaire by the time he turns 25 (Courtesy: Croydon)
Loading...
London: A 15-year-old Indian-origin boy has been lauded as Britain's youngest accountant after setting up a successful accountancy firm while still at school.

Ranveer Singh Sandhu, based in south London, has set himself a goal of becoming a millionaire by the time he turns 25 after he set up his first business when he was aged just 12 years. "Young Entrepreneur aged 15 living my best life and trying to make money," he proclaims on social media.

The schoolboy says he knew from a very early age that he wanted to become an accountant and financial adviser to help fellow young entrepreneurs set up their dream businesses. He charges between 12 pounds to 15 pounds per hour for his services and boasts of 10 paying clients.

"It isn't that hard juggling school and my business, I haven't had that much stress," he told the Daily Mirror. "My plan for the future is to become a millionaire and expand my business," he said.

The teenager completed an online accounting course to achieve a requisite Level 3 CPD Basic Accounting certificate when he was 12 and went on to set up his business Digital Accounts in June 2016. Two years later, he launched a second company Ranveer Singh Sandhu which is still under development.

He works mainly from home but also has the use of an office in his family's property business nearby. His father, Aman Singh Sandhu, 50, is a builder, and mother Dalwinder Kaur Sandhu, 45, works as an estate agent.

"My parents have always helped me from the beginning. My ambition is to make quite a lot of money out of it, expand my business and make it international while helping young people start their businesses at the same time," said Sandhu.

His plans for the money already saved up from his work is to plan a holiday soon and eventually buy a new car once he gets his driving licence. Over the years, he plans to invest in property to build up an empire.

Sandhu, who has also created his own software to keep track of his clients' accounts, was the winner of the Tech Business of the Year prize at the Ultra Education Kids Business Awards a few years ago. He attributes his entrepreneurial zeal to his Indian-origin family's interest in the field of finance but says his real passion is to help other young entrepreneurs.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram