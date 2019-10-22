This is a Lynching, Says Donald Trump on Impeachment Investigation
There was an immediate backlash to Trump's tweet in which he claimed that impeachment was unfair and stripping him of his legal rights.
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday likened the impeachment investigation against him to a "lynching," a racially charged word from the darkest days of America's slavery legacy.
There was an immediate backlash to Trump's tweet in which he claimed that impeachment was unfair and stripping him of his legal rights.
"All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here -- a lynching. But we will WIN!," Trump tweeted.
Kristen Clarke, president of the National Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said she was "sickened to see Trump's gross misappropriation of this term today." Clarke said that 4,743 people were lynched in the United States between 1882 and 1968, of which 3,446 were African Americans.
"Lynchings were crimes against humanity and an ugly part of our nation's history of racial violence," she said.
"It's beyond shameful to use the word 'lynching' to describe being held accountable for your actions," said Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro.
Trump is being investigated for possible impeachment in the Democratic-led House of Representatives over his alleged abuse of office. He is counting on the Republican-dominated Senate to acquit him if the House does vote to impeach.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nach Baliye 9: Shraddha Arya Says Judge Raveena Tandon wasn't Concentrating on Her Performance
- India vs South Africa | Happy to Make Teams Dance to Our Tunes: Shami
- This 91-Year-Old Couple's 72nd Wedding Anniversary Photoshoot is Melting Hearts Online
- In Pursuit of Love, World's Loudest Bird Sings Heart out in 'Theatrical Swivel'
- Reliance Jio All-In-One Rs 222 Plan Vs. Airtel Rs 249 And Vodafone Rs 229 Recharge