This Isn't Era of War, Modi Tells Putin; Russian Prez Wants to End Ukraine Conflict ‘as Soon as Possible’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that this was not the era of war and the SCO Summit had given them the opportunity to discuss the path of peace. The prime minister’s highly anticipated bilateral meeting with the Russian premier took place on the sidelines of the event at Uzbekistan’s Samarkand, where Putin also reassured Modi that he wanted the Ukraine conflict to be “end as soon as possible”. Modi reiterated India’s position on the Russia-Ukraine war to be as one that should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

“Today’s era isn’t of war and I’ve spoken to you about it on call. Today, we’ll get the opportunity to talk about how can we progress on the path of peace. India and Russia have stayed together with each other for several decades,” Modi told Putin during the meeting.

Putin, meanwhile, acknowledged India’s concerns over the conflict that began on February 24 and said he will keep Modi informed on all that was happening on that front. Modi also told Putin issues of food, fuel security and fertilisers owing to the war and stringent western sanctions must be addressed.

“I know about your position on the conflict in Ukraine and also about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible. We will keep you abreast of what is happening there,” Putin told Modi.

The two leaders had previously spoken over the phone the day Russia attacked Ukraine, and Prime Minister Modi is known to have made a bid to persuade Putin to choose the path of peace and dialogue. India, however, has refrained from choosing sides in the conflict on a global platform due to longstanding ties with Russia.

“We spoke on the phone several times about India-Russia bilateral relations and also on various issues. We should find ways to address the problems of food, fuel security and fertilisers. I want to thank Russia and Ukraine for helping us to evacuate our students from Ukraine,” Modi told Putin as the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen the decades-old bilateral ties between India and Russia.

India has now taken over the presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and will host the summit next year. Putin congratulated India on taking over the presidency and said Russia was implementing projects in oil, gas and nuclear energy.

Russia has been plagued by western sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine, but Putin has made an effort to show that the country is not as isolated as it was being made out to be by the international media and pitched for an “alternative power bloc” in defiance of the West during his meeting with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping.

Modi and Putin had last met in December 2021. At Samarkand, Modi said India and Russia had developed strong relations and been friends for decades. “Everyone knows of our relations and friendship. Our relations are getting stronger… we are working for the people. I am hopeful that our bilateral talks will strengthen our relations.”

