‘This Person Is on a Mission’: California’s Stockton on Alert as Serial Killer Kills Six Men

A serial killer could be on the loose in California’s Stockton area as police feel six unprovoked murders of men between ages 21 to 54 since April 2021 could be the work of one person.

The victims were all men and were alone when they were fatally shot. The victims were killed at night or in the early morning hours.

The Stockton Police initially did not perceive the killings to be linked but on Wednesday the department tied the five killings together while releasing a photo of the suspect.

“We don’t know what the motive is. What we do believe is that it’s mission-oriented. This person’s on a mission,” Stockton police chief Stanley McFadden was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

The killer killed a 35-year-old Paul Yaw on July 8, a 43-year-old Salvador Debudey Jr on August 11, a 21-year-old Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez on August 30, a 52-year-old Juan Cruz on September 21 and a 54-year-old Lawrence Lopez Sr on September 27. These men were murdered between 9:30pm and 7:30am.

All of these cases took place within a radius of a few square miles between July 8 and September 27.

Along with these murder, two additional cases which could be linked were reported from Bay Area.

In one case, a 46-year-old woman was shot at Park Street and Union Street in Stockton on April 16, 2021 in the wee hours of the morning. On April 10, a 40-year-old man was fatally shot in Oakland, California.

The woman survived her injuries.

The police while speaking to ABC7News said all the victims were ambushed. They were not robbed and there was no evidence that these killings were drug- or gang-related.

Police also told the news agency they possess physical evidence linking the five crime scenes together.

The City of Stockton is now putting forward a $95,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Stockton Crime Stoppers added a $10,000 reward. A local construction company also donated to the reward taking the total reward to $125,000.

