1-min read

This UK City Postponed a Movie Screening Due to Outbreak of Eastern Equine Encephalitis

Swansea, and more specifically, the Brown School, where the movie would have been shown were considered to be 'moderate' zones and not wanting to take any chances, the commissioners moved the show to September 21.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 7, 2019, 1:39 PM IST
This UK City Postponed a Movie Screening Due to Outbreak of Eastern Equine Encephalitis
Representative image. (Image: Reuters)
While experts around the world are batting for protection from mosquitoes using mosquito repellents and other measures, members present during the meeting of the Recreation Commission on August 29, decided to postpone a movie screening due to Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

According to a report in South Coast Today, chairman Chad Rosen, Vice Chairman Amy Hubbard and Commissioner Christine Cestodio voted to postpone the movie, “Dumbo,” until September 21 from Friday, August 30. The move was taken over concerns over mosquitoes and an increase in the number of eastern equine encephalitis cases being registered.

According to Cestodio, she had been in contact with Board of Health Agent Zackary Seabury who in turn contacted the state regarding the EEE threat that killed a Fairhaven woman and infected two others statewide.

Swansea, and more specifically, the Brown School, where the movie would have been shown were considered to be 'moderate' zones and not wanting to take any chances, the commissioners moved the show to September 21, at dusk.

As described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), EEE virus is a rare cause of brain infections (encephalitis) with 30 percent mortality rate. Furthermore, survivors of EEE have ongoing neurologic problems as well.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on August 2 said they are adding six communities to its list of areas at high risk from the eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus. The DPH said it raised the EEE risk in Acushnet, Fairhaven, Marion, Mattapoisett, Rochester and Taunton in Bristol and Plymouth counties. On the other hand, communities at moderate risk are Fall River, Foxborough, Mansfield, Plymouth, Sharon, Somerset, Swansea, and Wareham in Plymouth, Bristol and Norfolk counties.

According to CDC, Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus infection can result in either systemic or encephalitic (involving swelling of the brain, referred to below as EEE) fever. The type of illness will depend on the age of the person and other host factors. Furthermore, some people who become infected with EEEV may not develop any symptoms at all.

