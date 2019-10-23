Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

This Year, Dengue Fever Claims 104 Lives Across Bangladesh

The DGHS further showed that 5,637 more people have tested positive for dengue so far this month after 16,856 cases reported in September and 52,636 in August.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 23, 2019, 12:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
This Year, Dengue Fever Claims 104 Lives Across Bangladesh
News18 creative by Mir Suhail.

Dengue menace has gripped Asian country Bangladesh where at least 104 people have died so far this year because of the mosquito-borne diseases.

According to the latest numbers reported by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health, the death toll included two in the month of April six in June, 35 in July, a whopping 57 deaths in the month of August and 4 deaths in September, Xinhua reported.

The report stated DGHS saying that after reviewing 166 deaths, the Bangladesh government's Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) confirmed 104 people died of dengue so far this year in the country.

The DGHS further showed that 5,637 more people have tested positive for dengue so far this month after 16,856 cases reported in September and 52,636 in August.

According to DGHS data, 217 people have tested for dengue in the last 24 hours from Sunday to Monday.

This year dengue epidemic looms large in Bangladesh with 93,807 people tested positive for the mosquito-borne disease so far, as compared to 10,148 cases and 26 deaths in 2018, Xinhua reported.

Dengue is spread by bite of female mosquito Aedes aegypti. The mosquito breeds in stagnant water and bites during early morning and in the evening before dusk.

Initial symptoms of dengue include high-grade fever and severe headache which is often accompanied by excruciating pain in joint and muscles, soaring of eyes, rash, nausea, vomiting, fatigue among others. People witnessing any of these symptoms should visit the nearby hospital and get the necessary blood tests done. Those who test positive for dengue should follow the directives prescribed by doctors instead of self-medication.

Those who test positive for dengue should take adequate rest and increase intake of fluids including water, juices and coconut water.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram