This Year, Dengue Fever Claims 104 Lives Across Bangladesh

Dengue menace has gripped Asian country Bangladesh where at least 104 people have died so far this year because of the mosquito-borne diseases.

According to the latest numbers reported by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health, the death toll included two in the month of April six in June, 35 in July, a whopping 57 deaths in the month of August and 4 deaths in September, Xinhua reported.

The report stated DGHS saying that after reviewing 166 deaths, the Bangladesh government's Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) confirmed 104 people died of dengue so far this year in the country.

The DGHS further showed that 5,637 more people have tested positive for dengue so far this month after 16,856 cases reported in September and 52,636 in August.

According to DGHS data, 217 people have tested for dengue in the last 24 hours from Sunday to Monday.

This year dengue epidemic looms large in Bangladesh with 93,807 people tested positive for the mosquito-borne disease so far, as compared to 10,148 cases and 26 deaths in 2018, Xinhua reported.

Dengue is spread by bite of female mosquito Aedes aegypti. The mosquito breeds in stagnant water and bites during early morning and in the evening before dusk.

Initial symptoms of dengue include high-grade fever and severe headache which is often accompanied by excruciating pain in joint and muscles, soaring of eyes, rash, nausea, vomiting, fatigue among others. People witnessing any of these symptoms should visit the nearby hospital and get the necessary blood tests done. Those who test positive for dengue should follow the directives prescribed by doctors instead of self-medication.

Those who test positive for dengue should take adequate rest and increase intake of fluids including water, juices and coconut water.

