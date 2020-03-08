English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Those Failing Self-isolation Risk 5 Years in Prison, Moscow Tells Returnees from Coronavirus-hit Nations

File photo: Young women are pictured wearing a medical mask in Red Square in Moscow, Russia January 28, 2020. (Reuters)

The Moscow healthcare department said on Sunday that those disregarding the regulation risked severe punishment including imprisonment of up to five years. It said authorities would be checking self-isolation through use of closed circuit TV cameras.

  • Reuters Moscow
  • Last Updated: March 8, 2020, 6:00 PM IST
Moscow city authorities threatened prison terms of up to five years on Sunday for people failing to self-isolate in their homes for two weeks after visiting countries hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

The city government had announced a "high alert regime" and imposed extra measures on Thursday to prevent a spread of the illness in the Russian capital.

Those who return from China, South Korea, Iran, France, Germany, Italy and Spain and other states showing possible "unfavourable" signs of coronavirus should self-isolate themselves at home for 14 days, Moscow city hall has said.

The Moscow healthcare department said on Sunday that those disregarding the regulation risked severe punishment including imprisonment of up to five years. It said authorities would be checking self-isolation through use of closed circuit TV cameras.

In an information sheet, the department said it was OK for residents in self-isolation to walk their dog, but at a time when there are fewest people in the streets, and wearing a face mask.

There have been 15 cases of coronavirus infections reported in Russia so far.

