English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Thought It Was a Doll': New Zealand Fisherman Rescues Toddler From Ocean in 'Miraculous' Escape
The 18-month-old boy had escaped from his parent's tent after the family had camped at Matata Beach on the North Island.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Wellington: A New Zealand fisherman has plucked a toddler from the ocean in a "miraculous" rescue after thinking he was watching a doll float past.
Gus Hutt was at the beach checking his fishing lines at about 7.15am on October 26 when he spotted the 18-month-old boy. He told the Whakatane Beacon newspaper that the face looked like porcelain and he thought it was a doll until he heard a squeak and realised with shock that the toddler was still alive.
The boy had escaped from his parent's tent after the family had camped at Matata Beach on the North Island.
Murphy's Holiday Camp co-owner Rebecca Salter told The Associated Press that the rescue was "miraculous and fateful" after Hutt had decided to fish at a different spot than usual.
Gus Hutt was at the beach checking his fishing lines at about 7.15am on October 26 when he spotted the 18-month-old boy. He told the Whakatane Beacon newspaper that the face looked like porcelain and he thought it was a doll until he heard a squeak and realised with shock that the toddler was still alive.
The boy had escaped from his parent's tent after the family had camped at Matata Beach on the North Island.
Murphy's Holiday Camp co-owner Rebecca Salter told The Associated Press that the rescue was "miraculous and fateful" after Hutt had decided to fish at a different spot than usual.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo a Goal Machine and Money-making Machine for Ambitious Juventus
- Salman Khan Pays a Surprise Visit to a Young Cancer-stricken Fan; Video Goes Viral
- Down Memory Lane: Five Famous Zimbabwe Test Victories
- Amazon Echo Dot Review: The Puck Sized Smart Speaker is Growing up Fast
- PUBG Mobile Update Will Add Rainy Weather, Snowy Area, Rickshaws And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...