Seoul-based human rights group Transitional Justice Working Group in a report published Tuesday warned that lives of tens of thousands of North Koreans and people in South Korea, Japan and China are at risk due to exposure to radioactive materials spread through groundwater from an underground nuclear test site.

The report points out that North Korea conducted six nuclear weapons tests at Punggye-ri site in the mountainous North Hamgyong province between 2006 and 2017, citing data from the US and South Korean governments.

The report warns that radioactive materials could have spread across eight cities and counties near the site. At least 1 million North Koreans live near Punggye-ri and use the groundwater for drinking and cleaning purposes.

It warned that people in South Korea, China and Japan might be at risk as they could be exposed to the harmful materials since border areas smuggle agricultural and fisheries products from North Korea into their own countries.

According to a report by Reuters, the Transitional Justice Working Group worked with nuclear and medical experts and defectors and used open source intelligence and publicly available government and UN reports to conduct their study. The study was also funded by the US Congress via National Endowment for Democracy, a non-profit corporation.

“This report is significant in showing that North Korea’s nuclear tests could threaten the right to life and health of not only the North Korean people, but also of those in South Korea and other neighbouring countries,” Hubert Young-hwan Lee, the group’s chief and a co-author was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

A Reuters report said the South Korean government’s food safety agency in 2015 found imported hedgehog mushrooms from North Korea (which was sold under the garb of Chinese produce) had nine times the standard level of radioactive cesium isotopes.

China and Japan have stepped up their radiation monitoring and expressed concerns over potential exposure following the North’s previous nuclear tests, the Reuters report said. These countries did not provide information regarding how it has contaminated food and agricultural produce.

North Korea has rejected these concerns and claimed there were no leaks of harmful materials following past nuclear tests. Pyongyang has not provided evidence to support their claims.

In 2018, North Korea invited foreign journalists to witness the destruction of some tunnels at the nuclear test site but it did so by confiscating their radiation detectors, Reuters reported.

