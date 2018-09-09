English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thousands March in French Cities to Demand Action Against Climate Change
Police said as many as 18,500 protesters took the streets in Paris joining a global campaign dubbed "Rise for climate" and a French one launched in support of former environment minister Nicolas Hulot who quit on August 28.
Environmental activists gather to urge world leaders to take action against climate change in Marseille on September 8. The placard reads "No nature, no future. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Paris: Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in France's main cities on Saturday to demand action against climate change and to show support for former environment minister Nicolas Hulot who quit in frustration over the government's approach.
Police said as many as 18,500 protesters took the streets in Paris joining a global campaign dubbed "Rise for climate" and a French one launched in support to Hulot who quit on August 28. Non-governmental organisations estimated turnout at as many as 50,000.
Hulot said he felt lonely at the ministry. "Who would be efficient on his own? Where are my troops? Who is behind me?," he said in a radio interview in which he announced his resignation.
Thousands also marched in cities including Marseilles, Strasbourg and Toulouse.
The departure of Hulot, who was one of the most popular ministers, was a blow to President Emmanuel Macron, whose popularity has slid in recent weeks after a post-election honeymoon period.
Hulot's inclusion in the cabinet in mid-2017 was seen as a way to sustain the green image France had earned 18 months earlier by brokering the Paris Agreement to combat greenhouse gas emissions.
Macron, however, has watered down Hulot's initiatives on issues such as reducing reliance on nuclear energy and the banning of the weed killer glyphosate.
Opposition leaders such as former left-wing presidential candidates Jean-Luc Melenchon and Benoit Hamon joined the protests in Paris and in Marseilles.
Hulot himself has thanked supporters via his twitter account.
"Citizens gathering everywhere in France and in the world have the power to drive change for our children's future," he said on his twitter account.
Police said as many as 18,500 protesters took the streets in Paris joining a global campaign dubbed "Rise for climate" and a French one launched in support to Hulot who quit on August 28. Non-governmental organisations estimated turnout at as many as 50,000.
Hulot said he felt lonely at the ministry. "Who would be efficient on his own? Where are my troops? Who is behind me?," he said in a radio interview in which he announced his resignation.
Thousands also marched in cities including Marseilles, Strasbourg and Toulouse.
The departure of Hulot, who was one of the most popular ministers, was a blow to President Emmanuel Macron, whose popularity has slid in recent weeks after a post-election honeymoon period.
Hulot's inclusion in the cabinet in mid-2017 was seen as a way to sustain the green image France had earned 18 months earlier by brokering the Paris Agreement to combat greenhouse gas emissions.
Macron, however, has watered down Hulot's initiatives on issues such as reducing reliance on nuclear energy and the banning of the weed killer glyphosate.
Opposition leaders such as former left-wing presidential candidates Jean-Luc Melenchon and Benoit Hamon joined the protests in Paris and in Marseilles.
Hulot himself has thanked supporters via his twitter account.
"Citizens gathering everywhere in France and in the world have the power to drive change for our children's future," he said on his twitter account.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Luke Shaw 'Awake and Alert' After Head Injury
- Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: As Gold Star Turns 51, Bollywood Celebs Come Together to Wish Their Khiladi
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk Smokes Cannabis, Drinks Whiskey on Joe Rogan's Live Web Show
- iPhone XS, Apple Watch And More: Everything Apple is Expected to Launch on September 12
- Analyst Says 2018 iPhones Will be Priced Higher Than Expected
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...