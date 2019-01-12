English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thousands March on 9th Straight Weekend of French Yellow Vest Protests
Paris police say 24 people were arrested Saturday before the protests started, primarily for carrying potential weapons.
File photo of a protester wearing yellow vest holds a flare in front of the town hall as he takes part in a demonstration in Marseille, France. (Reuters)
Paris: Thousands of people wearing yellow vests started marching in the streets of Paris as others were gathering in the central French city of Bourges amid high security measures as authorities feared possible violence between police and protesters Saturday.
In Paris, a few thousand people set off from near the Finance Ministry in eastern Paris at around 11 am (1000 GMT; 5 am EST) and were walking peacefully in the central streets of the capital.
They were planning to head toward Champs-Elysees avenue.
Paris police say 24 people were arrested Saturday before the protests started, primarily for carrying potential weapons.
Meanwhile, yellow vest protesters were also gathering in Bourges, a provincial capital with a renowned Gothic cathedral and picturesque wood-framed houses, where online groups mounted calls through the week for actions.
Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Interior Minister Christophe Castaner threatened tough retaliation against rioters and their backers, warning of increasing radicalisation among the largely peaceful demonstrators.
The movement waned over the holidays but appears to be resurging, despite President Emmanuel Macron's promises of billions of euros in tax relief and an upcoming "national debate" to address demonstrators' concerns.
Protesters want deeper changes to France's economy and politics, seen as favouring the rich.
Paris police said they wouldn't let down their guard, and deployed armored vehicles, horses and attack dogs around the city.
Subway stations and some shops closed, notably around government buildings and the Champs-Elysees, the sparkling avenue whose luxury boutiques have been hit by repeated rioting in past protests.
Paris police said in a statement they made several arrests before Saturday's actions, notably in France's historic Gypsy or traveller community, which has called for protests in support of a boxer caught on video punching police last weekend in central Paris.
That incident dominated French media over the past week and prompted fears of resurgent tensions between protesters and police.
Boxer Christophe Dettinger turned himself in to police and is in custody pending trial.
Other protests are planned in several French cities Saturday, but many actions aren't officially declared in advance and pop up in unexpected places.
Last Saturday, authorities estimated 50,000 people protested nationwide, including 3,500 in Paris.
The protests started with drivers opposing fuel tax increases, which is why participants wear the fluorescent vests French motorists must keep in their vehicles.
But it has mushroomed into a broad-based revolt against years of shrinking purchasing power and Macron's pro-business policies.
Some yellow vest groups hope to translate that into votes in the European elections in May.
