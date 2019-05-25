English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Thousands of Croatians Rally Against Abortion
Abortion is legal until the 10th week of pregnancy in Croatia under a 1978 law from when the country was still part of communist Yugoslavia.
People take part in the "March for Life", Croatia's fourth annual anti-abortion march in Zagreb (Photo: AFP)
Loading...
Zagreb: Thousands of anti-abortion marchers took to the streets on Saturday in three cities around Croatia, a largely Catholic country where activists say reproductive rights are increasingly under threat.
In Zagreb, police briefly detained around a dozen women's rights protesters who tried to block the annual "March for Life", which drew some 5,000 people to the centre of the capital.
The crowd was full of children with balloons while demonstrators marched with a banner that read: "Let's protect the most endangered minority in Croatia — unborn children."
Thousands of other anti-abortion activists also marched in the coastal towns of Split and Zadar.
"A child should be protected from conception till birth," said 34-year-old Ivan Plese, a theologist walking with his wife and 10-month baby boy.
Ivana Lozo, a 19-year-old at the rally, told AFP that "abortion should be completely banned."
Abortion is legal until the 10th week of pregnancy in Croatia under a 1978 law from when the country was still part of communist Yugoslavia.
But the procedure is becoming more restricted as rising religious pressure sways doctors to refuse abortions on moral grounds.
Some 60 per cent of gynecologists at public hospitals do not offer abortions by citing a legal right to "conscientious objection", according to a survey conducted earlier this year by RTL television.
The country's parliament is supposed to re-write the abortion law after a court ruled in 2017 that the current legislation is outdated.
Rights groups fear this could pave the way for more restrictions.
Zagreb's rally concluded with a concert from the popular but controversial right-wing singer Marko Perkovic Thompson, who has drawn criticism for being sympathetic to Croatia's World War II pro-Nazi regime.
The demonstration was held on the eve of European parliament elections in Croatia. Organisers denied any political affiliation.
Nearly 90 per cent of Croatia's 4.2 million people are Catholics and the Church plays a central role in society.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
In Zagreb, police briefly detained around a dozen women's rights protesters who tried to block the annual "March for Life", which drew some 5,000 people to the centre of the capital.
The crowd was full of children with balloons while demonstrators marched with a banner that read: "Let's protect the most endangered minority in Croatia — unborn children."
Thousands of other anti-abortion activists also marched in the coastal towns of Split and Zadar.
"A child should be protected from conception till birth," said 34-year-old Ivan Plese, a theologist walking with his wife and 10-month baby boy.
Ivana Lozo, a 19-year-old at the rally, told AFP that "abortion should be completely banned."
Abortion is legal until the 10th week of pregnancy in Croatia under a 1978 law from when the country was still part of communist Yugoslavia.
But the procedure is becoming more restricted as rising religious pressure sways doctors to refuse abortions on moral grounds.
Some 60 per cent of gynecologists at public hospitals do not offer abortions by citing a legal right to "conscientious objection", according to a survey conducted earlier this year by RTL television.
The country's parliament is supposed to re-write the abortion law after a court ruled in 2017 that the current legislation is outdated.
Rights groups fear this could pave the way for more restrictions.
Zagreb's rally concluded with a concert from the popular but controversial right-wing singer Marko Perkovic Thompson, who has drawn criticism for being sympathetic to Croatia's World War II pro-Nazi regime.
The demonstration was held on the eve of European parliament elections in Croatia. Organisers denied any political affiliation.
Nearly 90 per cent of Croatia's 4.2 million people are Catholics and the Church plays a central role in society.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Modi 2.0: Interesting Facts About 17th Lok Sabha
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Injuries Force Collingwood to Take Field For England
- Former Spinner Monty Panesar Admits England Players Tampered With Ball
- Fans Call Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Jonas 'National Jiju' After He Supports Indian Cricket Team
- Streaming Now: Netflix to Unwrap a Bundle of Fun With 'Chopsticks', 'Always Be My Maybe'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results