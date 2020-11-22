Thousands of Israelis Protest Against Netanyahu, Despite Wintry Weather
Police evacuate people during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown after Israel entered a second nationwide lockdown amid a resurgence in the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, forcing residents to stay mostly at home during the Jewish high-holiday season in Jerusalem, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun - RC2L2J9TCDSR
Protesters say Netanyahu should resign while he is on trial for corruption charges and accuse him of mishandling the country’s coronavirus crisis.
JERUSALEM
November 22, 2020
Thousands of Israelis braved cool, wet weather Saturday night to extend months of demonstrations demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Several thousand people gathered outside Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem, the focal point of most of the demonstrations. A similarly sized crowd protested outside Netanyahu’s private home in the upscale coastal town of Caesaria. Smaller gatherings took place at junctions and overpasses across Israel.
The protests, now in their sixth month, appeared to be smaller than in recent weeks. Grassroots organizers could face a challenge getting out large crowds as winter arrives. Parts of Israel experienced heavy rain Saturday.
Protesters say Netanyahu should resign while he is on trial for corruption charges and accuse him of mishandling the country’s coronavirus crisis. The crisis has hit the economy hard and sent unemployment skyrocketing. Many of the protesters are young people who have lost their jobs.