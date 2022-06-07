‘Thousands Of Workers Ready’: PTI Lawmaker Warns Pak PM Sharif Of Suicide Attack If Imran Harmed

A lawmaker from Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party threatened the Shehbaz Sharif government of carrying out a suicide attack if Imran Khan is ‘harmed’.

Attaullah, a @PTIofficial member National Assembly, threatens to carry out suicide attack on those running the country in case “if even a hair” of his leader @ImranKhanPTI is harmed. Says thousands of workers like him are ready for such reaction in case PTI chairman is harmed. pic.twitter.com/wp5JFoZXmG — Naimat Khan (@NKMalazai) June 6, 2022

“If a single hair on Imran Khan’s head is harmed, then those running the country be warned: Neither you nor your children will remain. I will be the first to carry out a suicide attack on you, I will not let you go. In the same way, thousands of workers are ready,” PTI lawmaker Ataullah said.

Imran Khan’s nephew also gave a similar warning to the Sharif-led government. Hassaan Niazi said that an attack on Imran Khan will be akin to an attack on Pakistan. “Response will be aggressive – the handlers will also regret,” Niazi said.

The statements from Imran Khan’s supporters came at a time when reports have surfaced that the former prime minister could be assassinated. Imran Khan’s own party members also said that they have suggested he use bulletproof glass during his Islamabad rally, a proposal they said the former PM declined.

The government, however, said that security has been beefed up in the Bani Gala and section 144 was imposed in Islamabad, banning all types of public gatherings, exceeding four persons. “In view of the expected arrival of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala, which is a residential area located in Islamabad, security in the area has been beefed up and a high alert has been sounded,” Islamabad police tweeted and highlighted that a list of people in the Bani Gala is yet to be provided to the authorities.

“Islamabad Police will provide complete security to Imran Khan as per the law,” Islamabad police said urging ‘reciprocal cooperation’ from Khan’s teams.

PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Faisal Vawda also made similar claims, saying a conspiracy is hatched to kill Khan for his refusal to sell the country – referring to Khan’s claims that the US overthrew his government.

Lahore deputy commissioner in April also warned Imran against holding gatherings in the city, highlighting severe threats to his security in the city. Imran himself said in a rally in May that he is in possession of a video he recorded where he reveals the names of all those who conspired against him since last summer.

(with inputs from ANI)

