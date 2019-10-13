Threats of Sanctions & Arms Embargoes Won't Stop Turkey's Syria Operation, Says Erdogan
France and Germany said Saturday that they were suspending arms exports to Turkey over its offensive in Syria against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).
File photo of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
Istanbul: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday that threats of sanctions and arms embargoes by Western powers would not stop Turkey's military offensive against Kurdish militants in Syria.
"After we launched our operation, we have faced threats like economic sanctions and embargoes on weapons sales. Those who think they can make Turkey turn back with these threats are gravely mistaken," Erdogan said in a televised speech.
France and Germany said Saturday that they were suspending arms exports to Turkey over its offensive in Syria against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).
Turkey sees the YPG as a terrorist off-shoot of Kurdish rebels in its own territory, but Western powers used the Kurdish forces as the main ground force against the Islamic State group.
Erdogan said the Turkish military and its Syrian proxies now controlled the border town of Ras al-Ain while Tal Abyad was being besieged from two directions.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Maya' Jennifer Winget Will Break All Boundaries in Beyhadh 2
- 'Such a Cute Ma Sita': People Can't Get Enough of Little Girl Dancing to Drum Beats
- Facebook Friends Who Met for the First Time During Durga Puja Get Married in 4 Hours
- A 'Seven-Headed' Snake Skin Discovered Near Bengaluru Has Left Locals Curious
- HP Chromebook x360 Review: A Million Android Apps Make All The Difference