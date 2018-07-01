English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Three Afghans Beheaded, School Torched in Suspected Islamic State Attack
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which came after warnings from Islamic State last month of attacks on schools in Nangarhar, on the border with Pakistan, where the militants have established their main stronghold.
Representative image (Reuters)
Jalalabad, Afghanistan: Unidentified gunmen beheaded three men and torched a boys'school in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan late on Saturday, in an attack officials blamed on Islamic State militants.
"They brutally beheaded three attendants and set fire to the school building," Mohammad Asif Shinwari, spokesman for the education department said, adding that the administrative offices and the school library were completely burnt.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which came after warnings from Islamic State last month of attacks on schools in Nangarhar, on the border with Pakistan, where the militants have established their main stronghold.
In a statement, the provincial governor blamed the incident on Islamic State, which has conducted a series of brutal attacks in the province and other areas, regularly beheading victims they accuse of cooperating with the government.
Also Watch
"They brutally beheaded three attendants and set fire to the school building," Mohammad Asif Shinwari, spokesman for the education department said, adding that the administrative offices and the school library were completely burnt.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which came after warnings from Islamic State last month of attacks on schools in Nangarhar, on the border with Pakistan, where the militants have established their main stronghold.
In a statement, the provincial governor blamed the incident on Islamic State, which has conducted a series of brutal attacks in the province and other areas, regularly beheading victims they accuse of cooperating with the government.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Thursday 28 June , 2018 One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Has Fun Sweating it Out in the Gym With Teammates
- Memon: India Must Place a Premium on Playing XI Slots
- Sarfraz Ahmed Wants Pakistan to Focus on Playing Positive Cricket, Not Rankings
- Serena Williams Skips Wimbledon Media Duties for Royal Date With Meghan Markle
- Fewer Toilets, Insensitive Staff and Unsafe Transport: Are Schools Failing Our Girls?