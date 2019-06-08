Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Three Al-Qaeda Terrorist Drown in Canal After Police Chase in Pakistan

Exchange of fire between the Punjab police and terrorists took place resulting in the falling of their car in a canal at upper Jhelum. They were planning to attack the offices of the security officials, the CTD said.

PTI

Updated:June 8, 2019, 5:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Three Al-Qaeda Terrorist Drown in Canal After Police Chase in Pakistan
Image for Representation.
Loading...

Lahore: Three alleged terrorists of banned Al-Qaeda were drowned after their car fell in a canal during a chase by the security personnel in Pakistan's Punjab province on Friday, officials said.

The incident happened after the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police raided a house in Jhelum, 200 km near Lahore, after receiving a tip off that some terrorist were hiding in a house and were planning to attack the offices of the security officials, the CTD said in a statement.

It said that when the raiding team challenged the terrorists, they managed to board a car and fled. They were chased off by the security personnel.

Exchange of fire also took place and as a result, the terrorists' car fell in a canal at upper Jhelum and they drowned, it said.

The CTD said that later the Rescue 1122 divers recovered the bodies of the three terrorists. It identified them as members of the Yahya Atif Ghauri group of Al-Qaeda.

"Hand grenades, guns and explosives have been recovered from their hideout," it added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram