GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Assembly Election LIVE Results

Assembly Election LIVE Results

  • LEADING

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • LEADING

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • TRAILING

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • TRAILING

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • TRAILING

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • LEADING

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • TRAILING

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • LEADING

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • TRAILING

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • TRAILING

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • TRAILING

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • TRAILING

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • LEADING

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • LEADING

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • LEADING

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • TRAILING

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LEADING

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • LEADING

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
»
1-min read

Three Australians Die, More Sick in Listeria Outbreak Tied to Melons

Further cases are expected to surface as symptoms can take up to six weeks to appear after eating contaminated produce, and NSW Health told consumers to see a doctor if they experience symptoms.

Reuters

Updated:March 3, 2018, 8:08 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Three Australians Die, More Sick in Listeria Outbreak Tied to Melons
Picture used of representation purpose. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Sydney: Three people have died and 12 others have fallen ill in a national listeria outbreak linked to contaminated rockmelons, and more cases are expected, Australian health authorities said.

The outbreak is linked to the melons, also called cantaloupes, from a grower in the eastern state of New South Wales, the state's food authority confirmed on its website. The produce company, which has not been named, ceased operations and is investigating.

NSW Health said late on Friday that all 15 victims are elderly and are spread nationally from Victoria to Tasmania.

"We can confirm that 13 of the 15 cases consumed rockmelon before the onset of their illness," said Dr Vicky Sheppeard, director of communicable diseases for NSW Health, in a media release. "People vulnerable to listeriosis should discard any rockmelon purchased before 1 March."

Health authorities have assured the public that all contaminated rockmelons have been removed from supermarket shelves.

Further cases are expected to surface as symptoms can take up to six weeks to appear after eating contaminated produce, and NSW Health told consumers to see a doctor if they experience symptoms.

The disease causes flu-like symptoms and can lead to nausea, diarrhoea, infection of the blood stream and brain. Listeria bacteria does not cause illness in most people but it can result in sickness and death for those with weaker immunity such as the elderly, newborns and pregnant women.

The bacteria is found in soil, water and vegetation and can contaminate food anywhere during the production process from harvesting to serving.

Foods that can pose a risk of listeriosis include pre-cut melons, cold salads, raw seafood and smoked salmon, unpasteurised milk products, sprouted seeds and raw mushrooms, the New South Wales Food Authority said.

Listeria is rare in Australia but a deadly outbreak in South Africa has killed more than 170 people since January last year, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases said last month.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES