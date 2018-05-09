Series of Explosions Rock Afghan Capital, Casualties Feared

Three blasts hit the Afghan capital of Kabul in rapid succession on Wednesday, police and interior ministry officials said.Police said they were rushing to the site of one blast, near a police station in the centre of the city, and casualties were feared.Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai confirmed an explosion near one police station on Wednesday and said a gunbattle was underway there. He said another explosion occurred near a different police station. He did not have any immediate word on casualties.The Taliban and IS frequently target Afghanistan's Western-backed government and security forces.Hashim says more than 40 government forces retreated. He says the Taliban also captured several villages nearby.Dozens of people have been killed in suicide attacks in Kabul in recent weeks, including twin blasts on April 30 that killed 26 people including nine journalists.The Afghan capital has seen an increase in bombings and other attacks against the security forces and civilians since the Taliban announced the beginning of their spring offensive on April 25.