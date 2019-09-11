Three Aides of John Bolton Submit Their Resignations at White House
Garrett Marquis, Bolton's top spokesman, Sarah Tinsley, his communications director, and scheduler Christine Samuelian all resigned in what a source called an amicable fashion.
File photo of John Bolton (Image : Reuters)
Washington: Three top aides to former national security adviser John Bolton submitted their resignations on Wednesday a day after Bolton and President Donald Trump parted ways.
"It was an honour to serve my country, and I wish the president and the administration success moving forward," Marquis said in a brief statement. The trio of aides has worked for Bolton for years.
