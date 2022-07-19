Three Candidates to Fight for Sri Lankan Presidency; Premadasa Cancels Bid, to Back Dullas

Three MPs were nominated on Tuesday by Sri Lankan parliamentarians for the post of the president.

The voting for the president will be held on Wednesday. Dullas Alahapperuma of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna’s (SLPP), current acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe of the United National Party (UNP) and Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramunay (JVP) are in the race to become Sri Lanka’s next president.

Earlier in the day, the Sri Lankan opposition leader Sajitha Premadasa withdrew his presidential bid on Tuesday. Premadasa in a tweet said that he and his party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) will extend their support to Dullas Allahapperuma for the presidential election tomorrow.

For the greater good of my country that I love and the people I cherish I hereby withdraw my candidacy for the position of President. @sjbsrilanka and our alliance and our opposition partners will work hard towards making @DullasOfficial victorious. — Sajith Premadasa (@sajithpremadasa) July 19, 2022

“For the greater good of my country that I love and the people I cherish I hereby withdraw my candidacy for the position of President. SJB Sri Lanka and our alliance and our opposition partners will work hard towards making Dullas Allahapperuma victorious,” Premadasa said in a tweet.

The voting will be held on Wednesday where the 225 MPs will rank the candidates in order of preference in a secret ballot.

In the three-way fight, the winning candidate will require more than half the votes. It is likely that if either of three candidates are not able to reach the threshold, the candidate with the least amount of votes will be eliminated, following which the votes will be distributed according to the second preference till the time someone reaches the cutoff number.

The new president will find himself in a tough spot as the country tries to recover from an economic collapse and will have to work hard to gain the trust of the Sri Lankans who are out on the streets demanding food, electricity, medicines and fuel.

Soon after the announcements were made, the Sri Lankan parliament was adjourned to convene again on Wednesday morning to get on with the voting process to select the next president.

The SLPP is the single largest party in the Sri Lankan parliament with more than 100 seats. It announced the nomination of Ranil Wickremesinghe as well but that announcement met opposition from within the party. With the SJB now backing Dullas Alahapperuma, Wickremesinghe is likely to face a tough fight in the race to become Sri Lankan president.

(with inputs from Daily Mirror.LK and AFP)

