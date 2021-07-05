CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Sanjeevani
News18» News»World»Three Dead, 113 Missing in Japan After Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides
1-MIN READ

Three Dead, 113 Missing in Japan After Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides

Members of Japanese Self-Defence Forces conduct rescue and search operartion at a mudslide site caused by heavy rain at Izusan district in Atami, west of Tokyo, Japan. (Reuters)

Members of Japanese Self-Defence Forces conduct rescue and search operartion at a mudslide site caused by heavy rain at Izusan district in Atami, west of Tokyo, Japan. (Reuters)

The torrential rains and landslides are a reminder of the natural disasters - including earthquakes, volcano eruptions and tsunami - that haunt Japan, where the capital Tokyo is to host the summer Olympics beginning this month.

At least three people were found dead and more than 100 people remained missing after torrential rains triggered landslides in the central Japanese city of Atami over the weekend, media reported on Monday.

A woman was confirmed dead, bringing the death toll to three with 113 people still missing in the seaside city of Atami 90 km (60 miles) southwest of Tokyo, Kyodo news agency said, after floods, landslides and cascading mud collapsed and half-submerged houses on Saturday.

The torrential rains and landslides are a reminder of the natural disasters - including earthquakes, volcano eruptions and tsunami - that haunt Japan, where the capital Tokyo is to host the summer Olympics beginning this month.

The landslides occurred around 10:30 a.m. (0130 GMT) on Saturday in Atami, which is home to hot spring resorts and sits on a steep slope into a bay. The water, mud and debris are thought to have flowed along a river for about 2 km (1.2 miles) to the sea, local media said.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 05, 2021, 08:28 IST