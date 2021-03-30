world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»World»Three Female Polio Vaccination Health Workers Shot Dead in Afghanistan - Sources
1-MIN READ

Three Female Polio Vaccination Health Workers Shot Dead in Afghanistan - Sources

Image representation of fireshot

Image representation of fireshot

Gunmen killed three female polio vaccination health workers in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday, two government sources said.

Gunmen killed three female polio vaccination health workers in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday, two government sources said.

It was not immediately clear who carried out the two separate shootings, a provincial government official said. A central government source confirmed the shootings.

A number of assassinations have taken place in urban centres since peace talks began between the insurgent Taliban and the Afghan government last year in Doha.

Three female journalists were killed in Jalalabad this month, an attack claimed by Islamic State. The government blames most targeted killings on the Taliban, who deny involvement.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:March 30, 2021, 14:59 IST