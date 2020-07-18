Three Killed, 19 Injured after Building Collapses in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

At least three persons have died and 19 were injured, mostly labourers, when a multi-storey building collapsed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

Renovation work was going on the triple-storey marriage hall building in the Chaksawari area of Mirpur district when it collapsed on Friday, trapping dozens of workers.

Rescuers from the military's Urban Search & Rescue unit and civil administration reached the spot and started the rescue work which was still going on till Saturday morning, the Army said.

Police said that 22 people were rescued, including three dead.Several survivors had multiple injuries. The owner of the marriage hall, identified with the single name Nadeem, and his son were among the dead.

Most of the injured were poor labourers working to renovate the building. It is feared that some workers are still trapped under the rubble as officials said that more than 40 men were working when the building crumbled.