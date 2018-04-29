English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three Killed After Transport Plane Crashes at Libya's El Sharara Oilfield
The two pilots and a flight assistant were killed in the crash, said the engineer who works at the field.
This combination of file photos show the plane crash site (left) and Libya's El Sharara oilfield.
Benghazi, Libya: A Libyan transport plane crashed on Sunday at an airfield at El Sharara oilfield, killing three people, an oil engineer said.
The two pilots and a flight assistant were killed in the crash, said the engineer who works at the field.
Authorities use aircraft to deliver supplies to the remote oilfield.
The plane crashed and exploded in the desert away from the oilfield's facilities.
Sharara is seen as crucial to helping Libya's economic recovery but output has been repeatedly disrupted due to blockades by armed groups, protests and other security problems.
The field is currently producing more than 300,000 barrels per day, the engineer said.
Also Watch
The two pilots and a flight assistant were killed in the crash, said the engineer who works at the field.
Authorities use aircraft to deliver supplies to the remote oilfield.
The plane crashed and exploded in the desert away from the oilfield's facilities.
Sharara is seen as crucial to helping Libya's economic recovery but output has been repeatedly disrupted due to blockades by armed groups, protests and other security problems.
The field is currently producing more than 300,000 barrels per day, the engineer said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch Ranveer as Freddie Mercury, Recreating Legendary Rock Band Queen's Classic Track in Switzerland
- OnePlus 6 Launches In India On May 17: Top 5 Features To Look Out For Before You Buy One
- International Dance Day: Taapsee, Kriti & Other Bollywood Actors You Didn't Know Were Trained Dancers!
- 5 Riding Gears and Accessories to Buy Under Rs 1000: Road Safety Week 2018
- Avengers: Infinity War-Thanos, the Malthusian Purple Dude is the Best Villain of MCU