GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Three Killed After Transport Plane Crashes at Libya's El Sharara Oilfield

The two pilots and a flight assistant were killed in the crash, said the engineer who works at the field.

Reuters

Updated:April 29, 2018, 9:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Three Killed After Transport Plane Crashes at Libya's El Sharara Oilfield
This combination of file photos show the plane crash site (left) and Libya's El Sharara oilfield.
Benghazi, Libya: A Libyan transport plane crashed on Sunday at an airfield at El Sharara oilfield, killing three people, an oil engineer said.

The two pilots and a flight assistant were killed in the crash, said the engineer who works at the field.

Authorities use aircraft to deliver supplies to the remote oilfield.

The plane crashed and exploded in the desert away from the oilfield's facilities.

Sharara is seen as crucial to helping Libya's economic recovery but output has been repeatedly disrupted due to blockades by armed groups, protests and other security problems.

The field is currently producing more than 300,000 barrels per day, the engineer said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You