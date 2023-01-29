CHANGE LANGUAGE
Three Killed by Russian Shelling of Kherson - Officials

Reuters

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 22:40 IST

Kyiv

A service member of pro-Russian troops fires a mortar in the direction of Avdiivka during Russia-Ukraine conflict, outside Donetsk, Ukraine (Image: Reuters)

A service member of pro-Russian troops fires a mortar in the direction of Avdiivka during Russia-Ukraine conflict, outside Donetsk, Ukraine (Image: Reuters)

"Today's Russian shelling injured nine people: three people died (two men and one woman), six were injured," the administration wrote on the Telegram app.

Three people were killed by Russian strikes on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday that damaged a hospital and a school, the regional administration said.

"Today's Russian shelling injured nine people: three people died (two men and one woman), six were injured," the administration wrote on the Telegram app.

“As a result of enemy shelling, a number of civil infrastructure objects were damaged: the Kherson Regional Clinical Hospital, a school, a bus station, a post office, a bank, and residential buildings," it wrote in an earlier post.

Kherson was occupied by Russian troops from the early days of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine until its recapture by Kyiv’s forces in November.

Since its liberation, the city has regularly been shelled from Russian positions across the Dnipro river.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
