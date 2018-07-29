English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Three Killed in Attack on Afghan Midwife Training Centre
A driver and two security guards were killed and seven people were wounded but 63 other people, almost all women, were rescued unharmed from the compound.
Afghan policemen inspect a midwife training center after an attack in Jalalabad city, Afghanistan July 28, 2018.REUTERS/Parwiz
Loading...
Jalalabad: Gunmen stormed a midwife training centre in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday, fighting security forces for several hours and killing three staff.
One of the attackers died early in the operation after detonating a suicide bomb but a second held out for several hours before being killed, provincial government spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said.
A driver and two security guards were killed and seven people were wounded but 63 other people, almost all women, were rescued unharmed from the compound, which contained a training facility and a student residence.
Gunfire and sporadic explosions were heard during much of the day and clouds of black smoke rose from the area.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility but a number of recent attacks have been claimed by Islamic State, which has a stronghold in the surrounding province of Nangarhar, on the border with Pakistan.
It was not immediately clear why the attackers had targeted the facility, which was mainly occupied by trainee midwives from the eastern province of Nuristan.
Also Watch
One of the attackers died early in the operation after detonating a suicide bomb but a second held out for several hours before being killed, provincial government spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said.
A driver and two security guards were killed and seven people were wounded but 63 other people, almost all women, were rescued unharmed from the compound, which contained a training facility and a student residence.
Gunfire and sporadic explosions were heard during much of the day and clouds of black smoke rose from the area.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility but a number of recent attacks have been claimed by Islamic State, which has a stronghold in the surrounding province of Nangarhar, on the border with Pakistan.
It was not immediately clear why the attackers had targeted the facility, which was mainly occupied by trainee midwives from the eastern province of Nuristan.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Apple is Not Redesigning The Wheel With iOS 12, And That is Great
- I am Not Ashamed of How I Look: Esha Gupta on Doing Bold Scenes
- Heat Wave in England Will Work in Favour of Indian Spinners, Assert Maninder & Prasanna
- Producer Confirms Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas 'Engagement', Calls Her 'Unprofessional' for Exiting Bharat
- Dyson Pure Cool Review: A Home Air Purifier That Learns From The Elder Sibling
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...