GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Three Killed in Attack on Afghan Midwife Training Centre

A driver and two security guards were killed and seven people were wounded but 63 other people, almost all women, were rescued unharmed from the compound.

Reuters

Updated:July 29, 2018, 8:22 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Three Killed in Attack on Afghan Midwife Training Centre
Afghan policemen inspect a midwife training center after an attack in Jalalabad city, Afghanistan July 28, 2018.REUTERS/Parwiz
Loading...
Jalalabad: Gunmen stormed a midwife training centre in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday, fighting security forces for several hours and killing three staff.

One of the attackers died early in the operation after detonating a suicide bomb but a second held out for several hours before being killed, provincial government spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said.

A driver and two security guards were killed and seven people were wounded but 63 other people, almost all women, were rescued unharmed from the compound, which contained a training facility and a student residence.

Gunfire and sporadic explosions were heard during much of the day and clouds of black smoke rose from the area.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but a number of recent attacks have been claimed by Islamic State, which has a stronghold in the surrounding province of Nangarhar, on the border with Pakistan.

It was not immediately clear why the attackers had targeted the facility, which was mainly occupied by trainee midwives from the eastern province of Nuristan.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...