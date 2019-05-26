English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three Killed in Two Explosions in Nepali Capital Kathmandu: Police
The police said that the cause of the blasts was still unclear.
Kathmandu: Three people were killed and five others injured on Sunday in two separate explosions in the Nepali capital, Kathmandu, but the cause of the blasts was unclear, police said.
Police official Shyam Lal Gyawali said: "We have three fatalities in two incidents of explosions but the nature of blasts is under investigation."
