Three Killed in Two Explosions in Nepali Capital Kathmandu: Police

Three people were killed and five others injured on Sunday in two separate explosions in the Nepali capital, Kathmandu, but the cause of the blasts was unclear, police said.Police official Shyam Lal Gyawali said: "We have three fatalities in two incidents of explosions but the nature of blasts is under investigation."(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)