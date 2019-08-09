Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Three Killed in US as Small Aircraft Crashes into Backyard of Home

The victims were a husband and wife, aged 60 and 54 respectively, and their 19-year-old daughter. No one on the ground was injured, said the police.

AFP

Updated:August 9, 2019, 8:47 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Three Killed in US as Small Aircraft Crashes into Backyard of Home
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...

New York: Three people were killed Thursday when a small aircraft crashed into the backyard of a home in a residential neighbourhood near Philadelphia, US police said.

The single-engine propeller plane came down shortly after 6:00 am in Upper Moreland, Pennsylvania, around 20 miles from Philadelphia, according to local police.

They said in a statement that they received a call from a resident "reporting a plane crash in their backyard." "The police department was able to determine that the plane had three passengers, all of whom were deceased," the Upper Moreland force said.

The victims were a husband and wife, aged 60 and 54 respectively, and their 19-year-old daughter, the statement added.

No one on the ground was injured, Upper Moreland Police Chief Michael Murphy told reporters, adding that the plane had not issued a distress call.

"There are pieces of debris spread out over four backyards," he told a news conference.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram