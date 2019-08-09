Three Killed in US as Small Aircraft Crashes into Backyard of Home
The victims were a husband and wife, aged 60 and 54 respectively, and their 19-year-old daughter. No one on the ground was injured, said the police.
Representative image (Reuters)
New York: Three people were killed Thursday when a small aircraft crashed into the backyard of a home in a residential neighbourhood near Philadelphia, US police said.
The single-engine propeller plane came down shortly after 6:00 am in Upper Moreland, Pennsylvania, around 20 miles from Philadelphia, according to local police.
They said in a statement that they received a call from a resident "reporting a plane crash in their backyard." "The police department was able to determine that the plane had three passengers, all of whom were deceased," the Upper Moreland force said.
The victims were a husband and wife, aged 60 and 54 respectively, and their 19-year-old daughter, the statement added.
No one on the ground was injured, Upper Moreland Police Chief Michael Murphy told reporters, adding that the plane had not issued a distress call.
"There are pieces of debris spread out over four backyards," he told a news conference.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Admits Most Android Users Prefer Three Button Navigation And Not Gestures
- Video of Stubborn Dog Refusing to Walk is Cheering Netizens up in the US
- Man Decides to Fulfill Dream of Becoming Screenwriter After Winning 27 Crore Lottery
- Bihar Man Turns Tata Nano Into a Helicopter After Failing to Become a Pilot: Watch Video
- Amazon Freedom Sale: How Does an Apple iPhone XR For Rs 50,999 Sound?