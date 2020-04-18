WORLD

1-MIN READ

Three Lakh More Rapid Antibody Test Kits Sent to India from China, Says Envoy

Representative image.

Representative image.

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri said the kits were airlifted by Air India to Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu from the Chinese city of Guangzhou.

  • PTI Beijing
  • Last Updated: April 18, 2020, 8:28 PM IST
China has dispatched three lakh more Rapid Antibody Test kits being used for quick detection of COVID-19 to India, the Indian envoy said on Saturday.

About three lakh Rapid Antibody Test kits were airlifted to Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu from the Chinese city of Guangzhou, Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri said.

"Nearly three lakh Rapid Antibody Tests have just been airlifted by Air India from Guangzhou. Supplies are headed to Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. Great work on ground by our team," Misri said in a tweet.


This is in addition to 6.5 lakh Antibody Tests and RNA Extraction Kits sent from here.


India is procuring the medical supplies from China in recent weeks to ensure availability of adequate supplies.

