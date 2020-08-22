WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Three Men Killed In North Lebanon Shooting, Security Sources Say

Three Men Killed In North Lebanon Shooting, Security Sources Say

Three men were killed in a shooting in a village in northern Lebanon overnight, security sources and the National News Agency said on Saturday. 

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 22, 2020, 6:14 PM IST
Share this:

BEIRUT: Three men were killed in a shooting in a village in northern Lebanon overnight, security sources and the National News Agency said on Saturday. 

The gunfire came from a car which the men had stopped as it passed through the village of Kaftoun, the sources said. The vehicle was later found abandoned, containing a gun with a silencer, a small explosive device and electrical wire, the sources said.

Two of the men died immediately. The third died later of his wounds. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear. 

Also Watch

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Expecting Their First Child | Top18 News | CNN News18

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 22, 2020, 6:14 PM IST
Next Story
Loading