Three New York Children Die from Rare Illness Tied to Covid-19, Says Governor Andrew Cuomo
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a daily briefing during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the State Capitol in Albany, New York, U.S., April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
Cuomo had on Friday disclosed the death of a 5-year old linked to the coronavirus and a syndrome that shares symptoms with toxic shock and Kawasaki disease, which was the first known fatality tied to the rare illness in New York.
Three children in New York have died from a rare inflammatory syndrome believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a daily briefing on Saturday.
