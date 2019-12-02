Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Three Passengers Suffer Heart Attacks in Pakistan International Airlines' Jeddah to Islamabad Flight

One passenger died before the plane made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport, while the other two ailing passengers — a married couple — survived.

PTI

Updated:December 2, 2019, 9:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Three Passengers Suffer Heart Attacks in Pakistan International Airlines' Jeddah to Islamabad Flight
Image for representation (Photo courtesy: AFP)

Islamabad: Three passengers suffered heart attacks while one of them died on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Jeddah to Islamabad, according to media reports on Monday.

The PIA's PK-742 flight, which had around 225 passengers on board, made an emergency landing at Karachi Airport on Sunday after three passengers complained of severe chest pain, Pakistan Today said in a report.

An ambulance of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) with doctors and medical staff reached the tarmac at the Karachi airport to shift the critical passengers, The Express Tribune reported.

However, Mahala Bibi died before the plane had landed. The other two ailing passengers — a married couple — survived.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram