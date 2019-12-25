Jharkhand result tally
Three People Injured After Russia Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Siberia
Officials from the local branch of Russia's Emergency Ministry said that the Mi-8 helicopter with 21 passengers and three crew members got caught in a snowstorm soon after taking off in the village of Baykit.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Moscow: Russian emergency officials say three people are injured after a passenger helicopter made a rough emergency landing in Siberia on Wednesday morning.
The Mi-8 helicopter with 21 passengers and three crew members got caught in a snowstorm soon after taking off in the village of Baykit, officials from the local branch of Russia's Emergency Ministry said.
The helicopter toppled over upon landing, injuring two passengers and one crew member. All three have been hospitalised.
The Mi-8, code-named Hip by NATO, is a medium twin-turbine helicopter designed in the Soviet Union and widely used in Russia as a transport aircraft.
Rough landings and other incidents involving Mi-8 helicopters have become rather common in Russia in recent months.
