News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Three People Killed, Five Injured as Abandoned Bomb Explodes in Ethiopia's Addis Ababa
1-MIN READ

Three People Killed, Five Injured as Abandoned Bomb Explodes in Ethiopia's Addis Ababa

Representational image.

Representational image.

The explosion occurred amid a six-week conflict in northern Tigray region between federal forces and the deposed regional government, but there was no indication it was linked to that.

Three people died after an abandoned bomb exploded in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa on Sunday, a state news agency reported.

The incident happened in the Lideta area near the centre of the capital, Ethiopia News Agency reported, adding the explosion killed three homeless people and injured five others.

The explosion occurred amid a six-week conflict in northern Tigray region between federal forces and the deposed regional government, but there was no indication it was linked to that.

“An investigation regarding the explosion is now going on and the public will be informed once the investigation is completed,” the agency reported.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...