1-MIN READ

Three Police Officers Killed In Chechnya Shootout With Militants - TASS

MOSCOW: Three police officers were killed on Tuesday in a shootout with militants in the capital of Russia’s southern region of Chechnya, the TASS news agency reported.

Russian news agencies cited the National Anti-Terrorism Committee as saying police had surrounded the militants, who were holed up in a house, and asked them to surrender.

The militants opened fire in response, the committee was cited as saying. All four militants were killed in the ensuing shootout.

The mainly Muslim region of Chechnya has been dogged by attacks and a simmering insurgency since Moscow fought two wars with separatists there following the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union.

  • First Published: October 13, 2020, 12:54 PM IST
